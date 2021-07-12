Sultan of Sokoto declares July 20 as Eid-el-Kabir

That means Nigerian Muslims will now observe the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir on Tuesday, July 20, which is the equivalent of the 10th day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.

A statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, announced the sighting of the moon.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee on Saturday received reports on the sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.

“The Sultan accepted the report and accordingly declared Sunday, July 11, as the first day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH,” the statement reads.

Dhul-Hijja is the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, in which Muslims perform the Ḥajj (Holy Pilgrimage) as well as observe the Festival of Sacrifice.