Sultan of Sokoto confers traditional titles on 3 Dasuki's sons, 17 others

Abubakar said that the event was historic as it retraced the footprints of the late Othman Dan Fodiyo’s purposeful legacies.

“Your turbanning is a great honor and opportunity to serve the society and the entire Sokoto caliphate. Because of this, I expect all of you to shoulder the responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

“It is our humble belief that you would assist in achieving a favourable and rewarding Ramadan, in peace and for the benefit of Muslims, while keeping people closer to the caliphate.

“Moreover, people should continue to pray for the turbaned, to enable them deliver the responsibilities shouldered on all of them, “he said.

Abubakar further called on Nigerians to sustain their prayers for the leaders, to enable them address all the security challenges bedeviling some parts of the country.