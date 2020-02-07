The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, has kicked against the proposed northern security outfit, Shege ka fasa.

The Coalition of Northern Groups had unveiled the symbol for the security outfit barely a month after South-West governors floated Operation Amotekun, to secure the region.

Speaking at a security meeting in Kaduna, the Sultan blamed the northern elites for some of the region's problems.

Abubakar said accused the northern elites of failing to provide youths from the region with good leadership.

“I saw it on the television, the elders allowed these youths to go forward," the traditional ruler said.

"So, the elites are our problems, the elders are our problems. If the elders don’t take the lead, the youth will do whatever they like and think they are right. You have to caution these youths by giving them good leadership, “he said.

“Now, they have launched their own security outfit I don’t know what they call it, Shege Ka Fasa’, meaning what?

“So, I want to call on northern elders to caution them. Don’t allow these youths to take over leadership from you. You have to reach out to everybody no matter how low the person is. So, I think we need to take the bull by the horns and not allow the youths take over responsibility. I think we need to do that and much more," he added.

According to TheCable, the sultan also expressed concern that the increasing number of orphans in the northern region may birth "something worse than Boko Haram if nothing was done about their situation".

“Several recommendations have been made but are not implemented and as they remain unimplemented, we will continue to suffer the consequences,” he said.