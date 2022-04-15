RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sultan grieves over death of 29 teenagers in Sokoto boat mishap

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, says the death of 29 teenagers in a boat mishap at Gidan-Magana village, Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State, as tragic.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]
Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Abubakar III expressed his feelings on Friday during a condolence visit to the bereaved families, people and government of Sokoto state on the tragedy that occured on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The Sultan, who was represented by the Sarkin Kabin Yabo, Alhaji Muhammadu Maiturare, however described the incident as an inevitable act of Almighty Allah.

“All of us mortals must die, must at one time or the other die, and we pray to the Almighty Allah to grant them Aljannat Firdaus.

“We are also fervently praying for Him to grant the families, people and government of Sokoto state the formidable fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan is currently in Saudi Arabia performing Umrah (lesser Hajj/pilgrimage).

Meanwhile, Rep. Abubakar Umar (APC-Sokoto) on Friday also condoled with the people of the village over the death of the teenagers.

Umar expressed shock over the tragic death of the teenage firewood hawkers.

Umar beseeched the Almighty Allah to grant them eternal rest as well as give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

He donated N300,000 to the bereaved families, N100,000 to the residents and two hundred bags of cement for the rehabilitation of the village cemetery.

NAN recalls that the deceased lost their lives on Wednesday when the boat they were traveling in on Shagari river in search of firewood capsized.

Out of the figure, 23 were females, six males, while six victims were rescued alive.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari salutes Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi at 75

Buhari salutes Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi at 75

Sultan grieves over death of 29 teenagers in Sokoto boat mishap

Sultan grieves over death of 29 teenagers in Sokoto boat mishap

Ortom thanks Buhari for granting pardon to Dariye, Nyame

Ortom thanks Buhari for granting pardon to Dariye, Nyame

2023: APC fixes post-convention NEC meeting for April 20

2023: APC fixes post-convention NEC meeting for April 20

Heavy security as toll payment resumes at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Heavy security as toll payment resumes at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Lawan slams Buhari over N3.5tn fuel subsidy request

Lawan slams Buhari over N3.5tn fuel subsidy request

PCN seals 378 pharmacies, patent stores in Taraba

PCN seals 378 pharmacies, patent stores in Taraba

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

Trending

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation

Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry. [Tribune]

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

National secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Usman Baba-Ngelzarma