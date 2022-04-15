Sultan grieves over death of 29 teenagers in Sokoto boat mishap

The Sultan, who was represented by the Sarkin Kabin Yabo, Alhaji Muhammadu Maiturare, however described the incident as an inevitable act of Almighty Allah.

“All of us mortals must die, must at one time or the other die, and we pray to the Almighty Allah to grant them Aljannat Firdaus.

“We are also fervently praying for Him to grant the families, people and government of Sokoto state the formidable fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan is currently in Saudi Arabia performing Umrah (lesser Hajj/pilgrimage).

Meanwhile, Rep. Abubakar Umar (APC-Sokoto) on Friday also condoled with the people of the village over the death of the teenagers.

Umar expressed shock over the tragic death of the teenage firewood hawkers.

Umar beseeched the Almighty Allah to grant them eternal rest as well as give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

He donated N300,000 to the bereaved families, N100,000 to the residents and two hundred bags of cement for the rehabilitation of the village cemetery.

NAN recalls that the deceased lost their lives on Wednesday when the boat they were traveling in on Shagari river in search of firewood capsized.