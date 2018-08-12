Pulse.ng logo
Sultan directs Muslims to look for new moon of Dhul Hijjah

The sultan gave this directive in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, on Sunday.

Sultan of Sokoto declares April 18 as first day of Sha’aban 1439AH play

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

(bellanaija)

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look for the new moon of Dhul Hijjah 1439AH from Sunday Aug. 12.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 which is equivalent to the 29th day of Dhul Qadah 1439AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Dhul Hijjah 1439AH,” he said.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest district or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan’’.

He prayed for all Muslims for Allah to help them in the discharge of their religious duty. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

