Sultan declares Thursday Eid-el-Fitr day

The Sultan felicitates Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah guidance and blessings.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III
The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, has declared Thursday, May 13, 2021 as the first day of Shawwal 1442AH.

Abubakar made the declaration in a statement on Tuesday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

"The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting committees across the country.

"This, confirming the sighting of the the new moon of Shawwal 1442AH, on Tuesday May 11, 2021 which was 29th day of Ramadan 1442AH.

"Therefore, Wednesday May 12, 2021 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1442AH.

"The Sultan have accepted the report and accordingly declared Thursday, May 13, 2021 as the first day of Shawwal 1442AH, Day of Eid-el-Fitr," he said.

The Sultan felicitated Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah guidance and blessings.

He urged Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace progress and development of the country and wished all Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, which come after the fasting month of Ramadan.

Sighting of the new moon signified the first day of Shawwal in which Muslim Ummah celebrate Sallah and end the compulsory fasting of Ramadan.

