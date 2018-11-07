Sultan calls for dialogue in solving challenges

news

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has called on Nigerians to engage in dialogue as lasting solution to the nation’s socio-economic problems.

The Sultan made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the presentation of a Book, “How a Congress of Baboons Made a General” in honour of former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt.-Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd).

The Book is written by Rebecca Agwai, Gen. Agwai’s daughter.

The Sultan, who noted that Nigeria was faced with myriad problems was however, optimistic that the country would overcome its challenges.

“We know we have problems, but I am sure that Nigeria will overcome its insecurity problems, “ he said.

Presenting the Book, Abubakar said, we shall overcome.

“Let us not give up; there is hope; there are good people still struggling to put things together to bring us together in a forum such as this.

“Let’s continue talking to ourselves. We should never get tired of dialogue.

“Let’s not get tired of telling ourselves the truth, because as we all know, the truth shall set us free.”

“We must look at who we were so many years ago and who we are now and what we want to be in the future,“ the monarch said.

The Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, described Agwai as a patriotic Nigerian who ensured peace and integrity of the country, especially as a military officer.

Tofa also lauded the author of the Book, describing her as “a true jewel.”

On his part, the Book reviewer, Mr Richard Umar, member, Editorial Board of the Guardian newspaper, said the book contained four parts, including Agwai’s childhood and the influences that shaped early development among others.

In an interview with journalists at the occasion, Agwai said “we must agree that we have insecurity as a challenge and must put heads together to solve the problem to ensure peace and development.

He also called on Nigerians to develop a new vision for the development for the country, adding that “we must learn to forgive one another so that Nigeria can move forward. “

NAN reports that representatives of Service Chiefs, former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Solomon Arase among other important dignitaries attended the event.

Highpoint of the event was a symposium, tagged, “Security, Peace and Leadership as Catalysts for National Development”, in honour of Agwai who turned 70 years.