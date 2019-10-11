Former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has revealed what former President, Goodluck Jonathan discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jonathan and President Buhari met behind closed doors ﻿on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, but the details of their meeting was not made public.

After the meeting, the ex-president refused to address reporters as he only answered greetings from State House correspondents and left the State House.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

However, Lamido has claimed that he knew what Jonathan came to discuss with President Buhari.

In a post on Facebook, Lamido said Jonathan’s visit has something to do with Sambo Dasuki, the former National Security Adviser, who has been in detention since 2015 for allegedly diverting funds meant to combat insurgency.

Lamido said Dasuki acted on the orders of the ex-president.

He wrote: I am sure President Jonathan must have put in a word for his very loyal incarcerated NSA Dasuki who dutifully acted on his orders just as CBN Governor Emefele acted dutifully on his orders to release the money!!

Even President Buhari claimed that money was released from the Central Bank on instruction written on an ordinary piece of paper!

According to NAN, this was the fifth time Jonathan would visit the Presidential Villa as he was last seen at the State House in 2016.