ADVERTISEMENT
Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Ima Elijah

CISLAC accused the federal government of being unperturbed by the situation as it failed to explain the situation.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani expressed his displeasure at the plight of the stranded Nigerians, especially the students who are desperate to reunite with their families.

Rafsanjani alleged that some students had paid money to the bus drivers who were conveying Nigerians out of troubled Sudan. He further accused the federal government of being unperturbed by the situation as it failed to explain the situation.

“We are worried that students are contributing the little they have to pay for their transportation to neighbouring countries which is very risky and dangerous because the government has made fake promises to provide transportation to evacuate them”, the statement reads in part.

The conflict between warring factions in Sudan since April 15 has led to the evacuation of over 7000 Nigerians who have been stranded in the country.

Countries have been evacuating their nationals, but the Nigerian evacuation has been marred by controversy.

UK has announced successful completion of evacuations of its nationals.

US has announced that its evacuated nationals have been taken to a safe location.

Nigeria has announced that it will be sponsoring visa fees of evacuated nationals suck at Egyptian borders, denied entry for lack there off.

