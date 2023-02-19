Successes of military operations have rekindled citizens’ confidence – GOC

Lagbaja said the Division had particularly effectively executed its responsibilities in 2022 with high sense of professionalism and responsiveness.

“It is pertinent to state here that the division will continue to enthusiastically discharge her constitutional responsibilities with every form of responsiveness and loyalty,” he said.

The GOC reiterated the unwavering commitment of the division to make Kaduna State and other areas under its responsibility peaceful for citizens to go about their lawful businesses.

According to him, the ongoing Operation Whirl Punch and Forest Sanity have drastically degraded the activities of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements within 1 Division Area of Operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that WASA is a yearly event reflecting the rich cultural heritage and tradition of officers, soldiers and their families in the Nigerian Army.

The occasion is characterized by display of social, cultural, musical performances and regimental activities by troops and their families.

Lagbaja explained that WASA provided a forum for social interaction and opportunity for the general public to appreciate barracks communities’ unique and diverse customs and glamorous traditions.

“This event therefore is a testimony of barracks being melting pot of different cultural heritage and social background.”

The GOC used the event to pay tribute to those who paid the supreme sacrifice for the security, peace and unity of Nigeria.

“May their souls rest in perfect peace. It is also our heartfelt prayer that the Almighty God would give their families the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Lagbaja urged officers and men of this Division to brace up for the Year 2023 training and operational activities so as to surpass the successes recorded in 2022 in the onslaught against all criminal elements.

Some barracks youth displaying their culture during the event.

In a message to the occasion, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai commended officers and soldiers of the division for being resolute in the discharge of their duties and ensuring relative calm in Kaduna state and environs.

El-Rufai was represented by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

He said that the state appreciated the military for the tremendous achievements in combating the security challenges that bedevilled the country, which manifested in the forms of kidnapping, terrorism and other sundry crimes.

“Your dogged determination in curbing these anomalies has brought tremendous positive change in the general security situation and created a favourable environment for economic and socio-political activities to thrive,” he said.

El-Rufai also commended their efforts in fostering synergy and collaboration with other security agencies.

“This is evident in the conduct of various joint operations leading to the peaceful atmosphere we are enjoying today.

“I salute the gallantry recently displayed by your troops to ensure that the Yuletide season was celebrated with minimal security challenges.

“As you commence the activities for the year 2023, let me remind you of the need to be more focused and determined in confronting emerging challenges.

“There is no doubt that 2023 is an eventful year, especially considering the political landscape of the country, accentuated by the approaching general elections,” the governor added.

He therefore urged them to remain vigilant, apolitical and steadfast in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.