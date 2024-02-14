ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Subsidy removal: Ogun govt to inaugurate electric trucks, motorbikes soon

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner for Transportation in the state says the removal of subsidy on fuel had a spiral effect on the cost of transportation and other associated utilities.

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]
Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Abiodun stated this while declaring open the 18th National Council of Transportation conference, holding at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

The theme of the conference was, ”Enhancing Innovations and Technologies for Sustainable Transportation: Tackling the Energy Challenges”.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Transportation, Olugbenga Dairo, said that the state had continued to set the pace for sustainable transportation systems with the use of alternative sources of energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the theme of the conference was apt as the nation was currently facing a serious energy challenge, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He noted that the removal of subsidy on fuel had a spiral effect on the cost of transportation and other associated utilities.

“Ever before the Federal Government rolled out plans for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Project, the state has taken the initiative by rolling out the CNG-compliant vehicles.

“These vehicles will support a green environment and ease the transportation burden faced by the public.

“Transportation with other alternative sources of energy, which include electric trucks and motorbikes would soon be launched in the state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abiodun noted that the Multi-Modal Transport Master Plan of the state had created a vista of opportunities for residents and travellers, and had enhanced business developments across all strata.

He enjoined delegates to build on the potentiality inherent in cross-fertilisation of ideas, innovations and technologies.

The governor said that at the end of the conference, states across the country would have developed a new model for arresting the energy crisis and the nation would be the better for it.

In his address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Michael Oloruntola, expressed appreciation to the state government for hosting the conference.

Oloruntola said that the conference sought to uphold the prioritisation of innovative technologies that enhanced affordability, accessibility, safety, security and environmental sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged that deliberations at the conference should tilt towards sustainable transport development which would enhance the welfare of Nigerians vis-a-vis creating job opportunities and stimulating economic growth.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC appoints Uzodinma as chairman for Edo Governorship primary election

APC appoints Uzodinma as chairman for Edo Governorship primary election

Ondo PDP chairman dies 43 days after his suspension as party leader

Ondo PDP chairman dies 43 days after his suspension as party leader

We won’t rejoin ECOWAS - Niger junta leader vows to never release Bazoum

We won’t rejoin ECOWAS - Niger junta leader vows to never release Bazoum

Perm Sec calls for collective effort to develop nation's industrial sector

Perm Sec calls for collective effort to develop nation's industrial sector

Bakers in Anambra threaten indefinite shutdown over high costs, seek govt intervention

Bakers in Anambra threaten indefinite shutdown over high costs, seek govt intervention

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident

Atiku tells media to stop describing Daniel Bwala as his former aide

Atiku tells media to stop describing Daniel Bwala as his former aide

Subsidy removal: Ogun govt to inaugurate electric trucks, motorbikes soon

Subsidy removal: Ogun govt to inaugurate electric trucks, motorbikes soon

Tinubu asks Interpol to arrest 3 men over $6.23m fraud linked to Emefiele

Tinubu asks Interpol to arrest 3 men over $6.23m fraud linked to Emefiele

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Delta House of Assembly

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns [Leadership]

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

FG, trucks association begin data capturing of heavy duty trucks on Nigerian roads [guardian]

EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (Latest Gist)

Dangote University suspends staff member over alleged physical assault on students