Subsidy removal: Ogun govt to inaugurate electric trucks, motorbikes soon

Abiodun stated this while declaring open the 18th National Council of Transportation conference, holding at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

The theme of the conference was, ”Enhancing Innovations and Technologies for Sustainable Transportation: Tackling the Energy Challenges”.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Transportation, Olugbenga Dairo, said that the state had continued to set the pace for sustainable transportation systems with the use of alternative sources of energy.

He said that the theme of the conference was apt as the nation was currently facing a serious energy challenge, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He noted that the removal of subsidy on fuel had a spiral effect on the cost of transportation and other associated utilities.

“Ever before the Federal Government rolled out plans for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Project, the state has taken the initiative by rolling out the CNG-compliant vehicles.

“These vehicles will support a green environment and ease the transportation burden faced by the public.

“Transportation with other alternative sources of energy, which include electric trucks and motorbikes would soon be launched in the state,” he said.

Abiodun noted that the Multi-Modal Transport Master Plan of the state had created a vista of opportunities for residents and travellers, and had enhanced business developments across all strata.

He enjoined delegates to build on the potentiality inherent in cross-fertilisation of ideas, innovations and technologies.

The governor said that at the end of the conference, states across the country would have developed a new model for arresting the energy crisis and the nation would be the better for it.

In his address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Michael Oloruntola, expressed appreciation to the state government for hosting the conference.

Oloruntola said that the conference sought to uphold the prioritisation of innovative technologies that enhanced affordability, accessibility, safety, security and environmental sustainability.

