RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Sunny Onuesoke, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Guber aspirant in Delta has described the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) planned nationwide protest beginning from Jan. 27, 2022 as misplaced priority.

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest.
Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest.

Onuesoke made remark on Friday while addressing newsmen in Warri.

Recommended articles

The PDP chieftain was reacting to the proposed protest by the labour union following the Federal Government’s plan to remove subsidy from petroleum products.

He said rather than protesting over fuel subsidy, the Union should have vent their anger over the failure of the authority to renovate the non functional refineries in the country.

Onuesoke noted that the issue of payment of fuel subsidy would be minimised or totally eradicated if the Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries were functioning optimally.

He said that government had no reasons not to revive the domestic refineries, stressing that it was only Nigeria among the OPEC member-countries that import more than 90 per cent it’s refined petroleum consumption.

“I expect NLC to protest over the non functional of the Nation’s refineries and the twenty one NNPC storage tank farms across the country rather than fuel subsidy removal.

“If the labour union can push for the repairs of the refineries and it is done, the issue of fuel subsidy will be over. I wonder why they are all turning their eyes away from the reality.

“What is the need of having over four non functional refineries that is gulping billion of Naira annually,” he asked.

Onuesoke maintained that the removal of fuel subsidy without making strategic plans or giving particular attention to the domestic refining would inflict more hardship on the people.

“Before the removal of the fuel subsidy, it will indeed be a very good idea for Nigeria to go all out to resuscitate its four comatose refineries and embark on building new others in order to mitigate the consequences of the withdrawal,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Gov Uzodinma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as social media aide

Gov Uzodinma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as social media aide

2 YABATECH lecturers win N4.5m grant

2 YABATECH lecturers win N4.5m grant

We've resolved crisis in Abia - APC Reconciliation Committee

We've resolved crisis in Abia - APC Reconciliation Committee

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

President Muhammadu Buhari has received local and international flak for suspending Twitter in Nigeria for over seven months [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

NDLEA questions Obi Cubana over alleged link to drug dealers

Obi Cubana turns funeral into carnival in Oba, Anambra State

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]