Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

He passed away, following a very brief illness, at the age of 89 years, on the evening of Thursday, May 18, 2023, in London, United Kingdom, surrounded by his family.

While we mourn his passing, we are grateful for the full life he lived and the legacy of hard work, entrepreneurship, excellence, tenacity, courage, faith, style, and discipline, along with his commitment to God, to Church, to family, community, philanthropy and Nigeria, which he has left for us, to emulate.

We are comforted in our loss by the remarkable outpouring of love and sympathy, all your kind words and the effusive expressions of warmth.

Books of condolence will be open from 11 am on Monday, May 22, 2023, at his homes in Lagos and ljebu Ode, and at the following offices:

FCMB

FCMB Group Headquarters, 44 Marina, Lagos.

Primrose Tower, 17A Tinubu Street, Lagos.

Founders Place, 2 Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

First City Plaza, 252 Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja.

Chapel Hill Denham

10 Bankole Oki Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

You may also visit the online condolence register at www.olasubomibalogun.com.

We will announce details of the Celebration of his Life in due course.

Please do keep us in your prayers, and we ask God to grant him eternal rest.

Bolaji & Jide Balogun, for the family.