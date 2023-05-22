The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBalogunFamily

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital [Balogun Family]
Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital [Balogun Family]

Recommended articles

He passed away, following a very brief illness, at the age of 89 years, on the evening of Thursday, May 18, 2023, in London, United Kingdom, surrounded by his family.

Otunba Michael Subomi Balogun [Balogun Family]
Otunba Michael Subomi Balogun [Balogun Family] Pulse Nigeria

While we mourn his passing, we are grateful for the full life he lived and the legacy of hard work, entrepreneurship, excellence, tenacity, courage, faith, style, and discipline, along with his commitment to God, to Church, to family, community, philanthropy and Nigeria, which he has left for us, to emulate.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are comforted in our loss by the remarkable outpouring of love and sympathy, all your kind words and the effusive expressions of warmth.

Otunba Michael Subomi Balogun [Balogun Family]
Otunba Michael Subomi Balogun [Balogun Family] Pulse Nigeria

Books of condolence will be open from 11 am on Monday, May 22, 2023, at his homes in Lagos and ljebu Ode, and at the following offices:

  • FCMB Group Headquarters, 44 Marina, Lagos.
  • Primrose Tower, 17A Tinubu Street, Lagos.
  • Founders Place, 2 Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
  • First City Plaza, 252 Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • 10 Bankole Oki Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

You may also visit the online condolence register at www.olasubomibalogun.com.

We will announce details of the Celebration of his Life in due course.

Please do keep us in your prayers, and we ask God to grant him eternal rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolaji & Jide Balogun, for the family.

#FeatureByBalogunFamily

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afe Babalola tells Tinubu to recover Nigeria’s economy through ‘debt forgiveness’

Afe Babalola tells Tinubu to recover Nigeria’s economy through ‘debt forgiveness’

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Enugu Gov-elect slams N20bn suit on NYSC over alleged conspiracy

Enugu Gov-elect slams N20bn suit on NYSC over alleged conspiracy

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89