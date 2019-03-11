Due to the alleged unruly behaviour of the students union members of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), the management of the institution has suspended the union activities indefinitely.

The Registrar of the school, Kayode Ogunleye, announced the suspension in a statement on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Ogunleye said, “The University Management, having noticed the recent unpalatable and ugly situation on campus, which has led to a situation whereby Student Union leaders were attacking one another thus lost control of the leadership of the Union, decided that the Student Union of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, be proscribed with immediate effect,”

The management said as caretaker committee has been formed to replace the proscribed union.

“To ensure continuity of interaction between students and management of the university, a caretaker committee has been put in place to interface between students and the university management.

“By this release, the leadership of the Student Union should hand over property of the Student Union and the University in their custody to the Ag Dean of Student Affairs with immediate effect.

“We appeal to students of the University to continue to maintain peace and tranquillity on campus and report any case of security threat.”