RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Students reject court order, say ASUU can't be forced to call off strike

Bayo Wahab

The students argued that the court cannot force their lecturers to call off the strike.

ASUU Strike: Nigerian students threaten to shut down ministry of education, labour.
ASUU Strike: Nigerian students threaten to shut down ministry of education, labour.

Recommended articles

Pulse had earlier reported that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria ordered ASUU to end the ongoing strike.

ASUU has been on strike since Monday, February 14, 2022, to press home its demands from the Federal Government.

Several meetings have also taken place between the union and the government to resolve the crisis, but the meetings ended in a deadlock.

Reacting to the court judgement on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, NANS National Public Relations Officer, Giwa Temitope, in a statement said the order betrays equity.

The students argued that the court cannot force their lecturers to call off the strike.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a news of a court judgment mandating the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call of its 7 month strike. As an association, we feel disturbed to read the news of the judgment because we believe that it betrays equity.

“Ordinarily, the Federal Government is not meant to have dragged ASUU to court. But, the fact that they had to drag ASUU to court is a signal that this government cannot handle crisis. And, we want to state categorically that the court cannot force members of ASUU back to lecture theatres.

“And, as it stands today, with that court judgment, we maintain that the court has not resolved the problem and we reject the judgment in strong terms. The court could have said that the Federal Government should go and pay rather than say that lecturers who are on strike should go back to classrooms. We were expecting the court to have understood that lecturers are on contract of personal service hence, they cannot be compelled to render a service they don’t want to render.

According to the students, the only remedy to the incessant strike action is for the Federal Government to accede to the demands of ASUU which the government willingly entered into with them, and properly fund education.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Students reject court order, say ASUU can't be forced to call off strike

Students reject court order, say ASUU can't be forced to call off strike

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

'If our integrity is threatened...' - Putin roars as he escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West

'If our integrity is threatened...' - Putin roars as he escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West

Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA Director-General

Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA Director-General

Gov. Makinde donates operational vehicles to police in Oyo State

Gov. Makinde donates operational vehicles to police in Oyo State

2023: APGA Chieftain cautions against electoral violence in Ebonyi

2023: APGA Chieftain cautions against electoral violence in Ebonyi

PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s campaign council

PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s campaign council

2023: APC promises issue-based campaign to defeat opponents in Sokoto

2023: APC promises issue-based campaign to defeat opponents in Sokoto

ASUU strike: Gbajabiamila invites top govt. functionaries to a meeting

ASUU strike: Gbajabiamila invites top govt. functionaries to a meeting

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting