The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged security agencies to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive against ballot snatchers asking them to work in accordance with the law.

Buhari, on Monday, February 18, 2019 said those planning to snatch ballot boxes will pay with their lives.

Stating its position about the directive, NANS in a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Bestman Okereafor, said the constitution prohibits anyone from snatching ballot boxes.

The statement further states the punishment the constitutions prescribe for offenders.

“The Electoral Act 2010, as amended, prohibits anyone from snatching electoral materials and committing other related offences during elections.

“Section 129 Sub-section (4) of the Electoral Act prescribes a maximum of two years imprisonment for offenders.

“Section 131 of the same act further states that anyone who uses force, threats, violence or restraint is liable on conviction to a fine of N1 million or imprisonment for a term of 3 years,” he said.

NANS also asked Nigerians to reject and condemn the menace of ballot box snatching.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) earlier shifted the 2019 general elections from Saturday, February 16, 2019, to Saturday, February 23, 2019. And to encourage Nigerians to take part in the voting exercise, the Federal Government has declared Friday, February 22 as a public holiday.