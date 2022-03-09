Student harassment by lecturers is an epidemic that has been ignored for too long (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

“Write your name and matric number, I will fail, you and nothing will happen, Not even the VC can talk to me”. These are common statements thrown by these kinds of lectures who believe they are above the law, and sadly, in all blunt facts, they are. And that screams one of the major flaws in Nigeria’s higher education system, unaccountability. The fact that there are no real regulatory bodies established to check the excesses of lectures is the first box to clear to eliminate every single trace of this depressing pandemic.

In a quick survey, this writer took, one in ten students have been in unfair positions in a lecturer-student power play. For these students, some of their crimes were because they did not greet their lecturers while passing. For some female students, it was for refusing the romantic advances of their lecturers. Others, for simply conversing during a class. All of these norms become exaggerated by the lecturer, causing them to foolishly and childishly flaunt their god-might by verbally abusing students, unjustly failing them in tests and exams, or frustrating and delaying their clearance at the end of their program. What is worse, is that they back up their cruel decisions with years of experience in a deplored educational system. “After all, they have been teaching for over thirty years”. But what that only defines is decades of unreported, unchecked gross misconduct that has ruined the lives of countless students across Nigerian universities. Due to this continual misuse of power and no bodies to fight for students, such students are caught in the sinister webs of these pathetic lecturers and are left to wallow in embarrassment, depression, or even drop out.