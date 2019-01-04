NANS' leader Danielson Bamidele Akpan gives this assurance on Thursday, January 3, 2019, when the union's execs visited Buhari.

In their meeting, the APC's presidential candidate asks for more time to enable him work out an acceptable offer to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU is adamant about downing tools until their demands are met.

On social media, some profiles are sympathetic to the plight of Nigerian students hindered from learning because of the ongoing strike.

They have condemned Akpan who tells Buhari that "if this constituency is well utilized, we will pull nothing less than 20 million votes for you."

It is a matter of feeling misrepresented in a tweet attacking NANS president.

The support displayed in favour of Buhari seem across board as seen in a post shared via his Twitter on Thursday.

He is seen to be shaking hands with the top representatives of the student body who all appeared pleased during their meeting.