RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Financial autonomy: Striking judiciary workers to stage nationwide peaceful protest April 19

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) says it will hold a nationwide peaceful protest on April 19 to further push home its demand for financial autonomy for the judiciary.

Financial autonomy: Striking judiciary workers to stage nationwide peaceful protest April 19. [TheNation]

Pulse Nigeria

This threat contained in a circular obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, dated April 16 and signed by the Deputy Secretary of the Union, Mr P. Nnamani.

Recommended articles

NAN reports that JUSUN on April 6, commenced a nationwide industrial action, calling for implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

While restating that the strike would continue following failure by government to meet its demands, the union urged its members to remain resolute in spite of pressures.

The circular read in part:

“Further be informed that following an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of JUSUN on the April 15, 2021,

“it is agreed that the union will organise a peaceful protest in the Federal Capital, which will be replicated in the 36 state Capitals in furtherance of our agitations, from April 19, 2021.

“Please note that if in case there are any invitations for negotiations/talks, you should promptly inform the National Headquarters for guidelines and representations to avoid disorder in presentation of facts.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive