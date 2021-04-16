Financial autonomy: Striking judiciary workers to stage nationwide peaceful protest April 19

NAN reports that JUSUN on April 6, commenced a nationwide industrial action, calling for implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

While restating that the strike would continue following failure by government to meet its demands, the union urged its members to remain resolute in spite of pressures.

The circular read in part:

“Further be informed that following an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of JUSUN on the April 15, 2021,

“it is agreed that the union will organise a peaceful protest in the Federal Capital, which will be replicated in the 36 state Capitals in furtherance of our agitations, from April 19, 2021.