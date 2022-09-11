Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

What does this mean?: This development signals a total collapse of negotiations between the Federal Government and the striking university lecturers.

Recall that the federal had earlier announced a pay rise for university teachers and promised that N150 billion “shall be provided for in the 2023 Budget as funds for the revitalisation of federal universities, which is to be disbursed to the Institutions in the First Quarter of the year.”

This announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, during a meeting with Pro-Chancellors and Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Lecturers rebuffed: Report says the university lecturers rejected the government proposal but Adamu reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari's order that the government would not sign any other agreement it cannot implement.

Ngige heads to court: In a twist of event, Ngige has now approached the court seeking an accelerated hearing in the dispute between the Federal Government and the Union.

Ngige made the request in a leaked letter written to the Chief Registrar of the court, dated September 8, 2022.

He noted that since ASSU has refused to call off its strike which began February 14, 2022, it would be appreciated if the court can expedite the matter to bring the industrial action to an end.

The letter partly read: “Please find attached three original copies of a Referral Instrument regarding the trade dispute between the FG /Federal Ministry of Education and ASUU for adjudication by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

“The Referral Instrument is raised in fine with powers vested on the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment by trade dispute resolution mechanisms and the provision of Section 17 of the Trade Dispute Act. CAP. T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004.