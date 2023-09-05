ADVERTISEMENT
FG, TUC agree on 2-week window to resolve these 4 issues

Ima Elijah

These are the 4 key issues to be resolved by FG and TUC within the stipulated two-week period.

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria. (TUC)
Trade Union Congress of Nigeria. (TUC)

This significant development emerged from a meeting held between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Solomon Lalong, and the TUC leadership, led by President Comrade Festus Osifo.

A press release issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Olajide Oshundun, confirmed this development, marking a significant step toward resolving ongoing labor disputes in Nigeria.

1. Wage adjustments for federal civil servants, aimed at mitigating the impact of rising poverty levels among them.

2. Tax exemptions for a specific segment of workers, spanning both the public and private sectors.

3. Establishment of robust structures for the efficient implementation of palliative measures announced by the Federal Government for states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

4. Formulation of modalities for accessing the proposed N70 billion fund designated for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Minister Solomon Lalong underlined that once the two-week timeframe expires, both parties would reconvene for further deliberations, recognising the varying degrees of urgency associated with the identified issues.

Comrade Festus Osifo, President of the TUC, expressed his view that the two-week window was reasonable, allowing the government sufficient time to address the concerns raised by the labor union.

He revealed that initially, the TUC had advocated for a one-week timeline but reconsidered, taking into account the government's constraints. Osifo reiterated the TUC's commitment to constructive engagement with the government to ensure the realisation of their demands.

In an earlier press conference, Minister Lalong appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend their planned two-day warning strike scheduled for September 5th and 6th. He emphasised that such an action would jeopardise the progress made by the government in securing a brighter future for Nigerian workers and citizens.

The Minister urged the NLC leadership to grant the government the necessary time to comprehensively address the raised issues. He reassured Nigerian workers that their support and understanding would always be acknowledged and valued.

Additionally, the TUC has called upon its members to remain calm and law-abiding during the forthcoming two weeks. The Congress affirmed its commitment to continuous engagement with the government to ensure the fulfillment of their demands.

Ima Elijah

