Strike can be avoided if FG implements agreements in 2 weeks - ASUU

News Agency Of Nigeria

ASUU threatened to embark on strike over the non-implementation of agreements reached with the federal government.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke [TheConclaveNg]

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, President of ASUU said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday (NAN). It would be recalled that ASUU had threatened to embark on strike over the non-implementation of agreements reached with the federal government.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman on June 26, invited the union for a meeting to deliberate on the lingering issues affecting universities and to avert the planned strike.

Osodeke said none of the agreements reached with the Federal Government had been implemented.

“At the meeting called by the Minister of Education, we agreed that after two weeks, we will meet to see the progress the government has made.

“We will also see what we will do next if the government fail to implement the agreements reached.

“The meeting in the next two weeks is to see what they have done which will inform our decision,” he said.

The ASUU president said some of the demands included, the non-implementation of the 2009 re-negotiated agreements. He said the agreements had lingered for over six years and the government was yet to implement them.

Osodeke said the academic allowances due to their members had also accumulated for over six years and nothing had been done about it. On the issue of the revitalisation fund, he said they agreed on the Needs Assessment Report to raise ₦200 billion yearly, for five years.

“Since 2013, only one has been paid. We need revitalisation fund to upgrade our universities to standard, so that we can be having students and lecturers from outside the country,” he added.

Oshodeke added that the government was yet to stop the proliferation of universities adding that many new universities were being approved without funds to run them.

He said the government was also yet to exit the university salary payment from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as approved by the Federal Executive Council in January. He said their members were still being paid by IPPIS against the directive by the FEC.





