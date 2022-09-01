Strike: Buhari told to sell 8 presidential jets to pay ASUU

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari was urged to sell eight jets in his presidential fleet and use the proceeds to meet the demands of ASUU.

Who made the suggestion: This suggestion was made by a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, in a series of tweets.

Worth of presidential fleet: Omokri pointed out that the Nigerian presidential fleet was worth over $200 million, while ASUU demanded less than $100 million.

He faulted the fact that the presidential fleet has about 10 jets to serve one president.

According to Omokri: “How much is ASUU asking for? Less than $100 million to fund universities. Buhari has 10 Presidential jets worth over $200 million.

“Why not sell eight and use the money for ASUU? The British PM does not have an official jet. These are the kinds of things Atiku would do!

“Nigeria has no national airline to serve 210 million people. But we have 10 Presidential jets to serve 1 President. No be juju be that?

“That is why ASUU is adamant. Money is not our problem. Our issue is how we spend the little money we have! Atiku will change that!”

What you should know: ASUU had been on strike since February 2022 over the government’s refusal to meet a 2019 agreement.

Part of the face-off is due to the government’s insistence on using IPPIS against UTAS to pay lecturers.

Recent development: ASUU had declared an indefinite strike following a breakdown of negotiations with the government.

