Strike action will affect candidates' academic pursuits - WAEC begs NLC, TUC

News Agency Of Nigeria

WAEC [Nigerian Scholars]
WAEC [Nigerian Scholars]

The Head of National Office of WAEC, Dr Amos Dangut, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the council shared in the concerns of the organised labour and those of the entire Nigerian workers.

According to him, most of WAEC’s employees in Nigeria are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) or Trade Union Congress (TUC), both of which called for the strike scheduled to start on Monday.

“The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has been drawn to a notice of the commencement of an indefinite strike by NLC and TUC effective Monday, June 3.

“WAEC shares in the concerns of the generality of Nigerian workers, as most of its employees in Nigeria consist of members of both unions.

“It is also worthy of mention that the unions have always been partners with WAEC in the successful implementation of its mandate through the years.

“On this premise, therefore, we wish to, however, gently remind the unions of the ongoing conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2024.

“The examination commenced in Nigeria and other member-countries of WAEC, The Gambia, Liberia and Sierra Leone, on April 30, and is scheduled to end by June 24.

“The week, June 3 to June 7, is scheduled for the conduct of such papers as Physics, Economics, Government and Civic Education across the federation and some West African countries,” the WAEC boss said.

According to him, any disruption in the activities and arrangements for the conduct of the examination will place candidates at a major disadvantage in their academic pursuits.

“We hereby appeal to all stakeholders and the unions to cooperate with the council, as always, to allow the continuous smooth and peaceful conduct of the examination as has been scheduled.

“We remain committed to excellence and the service of the Nigerian people within the mandate of the council,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

