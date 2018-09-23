Street Lighting: Lagos Govt. covers 1,300km in 3 years

news

The Lagos State Government says it has effectively installed street lighting in about 1,300 kilometres across the state in the last three years, with a projection to deliver another 82 kilometres by December.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olawale Oluwo, made the disclosure on Sunday in Lagos while inspecting ongoing projects in the sector with his team.

Oluwo said since the assumption of office of the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, concerted efforts had been made to ensure that every nook and cranny of the state was well lit.

Oluwo said this was in line with operation “Light Up Lagos Project” which was an initiative of the incumbent administration.

The Light Up Project, according to Oluwo, is predicated on a tripod of street lighting, rural/community electrification and embedded power programme.

He added that it was gratifying to note that all the components of the initiative were progressing well.

Oluwo said: “When this administration came on board, we met a total distance area of 345 kilometres street lighting infrastructure, and between May and December 2015, we reactivated hitherto moribund street lighting infrastructure on 99 roads.

“These street lights were taken over by the Lagos State Electricity Board from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, and as at December 2017, we already covered 1,100 kilometres, while as we speak, we have effectively covered a total of 1,300kilometres.”

He said at the beginning of 2018, the government commenced work on another 79 kilometres of street lighting infrastructure, while a 143 kilometres of road across the state were retrofitted from High Pressure Sodium (HPS) to LED light.

“Currently, we have 82 kilometres street lighting infrastructure ongoing across the state and it is projected that the it will be completed by the end of the year or within the first quarter of 2019,” Oluwo said.

He said it was also instructive to note that the state government recently entered into a partnership with a firm to construct additional 10,000 LED street lights covering 300 kilometres across the state.

The partnership, Oluwo said, included the provision of about 500 direct and indirect jobs and construction of an LED lighting and Hybrid Energy Power Assembly Plant in the state.

He said aside the fact that the provision of street lighting infrastructure had enhanced aesthetics of the state and fostered improved night economy.

The initiative has also provided jobs to thousands of people as well as ensured safety of lives and property of residents, he said.