70-year-old beggar pleads for end to Kano protest to feed his family of 14

News Agency Of Nigeria

Many beggars relied on daily earnings to feed their families, but the protests have prevented them from doing so.

Baba Haliru, a 70-year-old beggar from Rigiyar Zaki, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that survival has become extremely challenging due to the protests.

Haliru explained that many beggars relied on daily earnings to feed their families, but the protests have prevented them from doing so.

He lamented; “We have not eaten anything in our household of 14 for two days in the last four days except water.

"For God’s sake, please reach out to those who organised the protests to end them by negotiating with the government.”

Other beggars re-echoed Haliru’s sentiments, calling for an end to the protests and the total lifting of the curfew. Malama Mario Kabiru of Hotoro quarters said: “We have run out of foodstuffs and we can’t go out to buy more. We don’t have money, and the situation is unbearable.”

Malam Isa Musa of Dorayi quarters also appealed to the government to introduce measures that would cater for the needs of elderly individuals who have no support.

He urged; “We are begging because we have no one to support us. Since the curfew was introduced, we have not eaten anything in the last three days with our families.

"We can’t continue like this; kindly let the protests stop.”

