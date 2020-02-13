Nigeria’s federal lawmakers have been left badly worried and stressed, following the presence of strange and suspicious persons in the national assembly complex in Abuja in recent times.

The Guardian reports that the presence of these strange persons has stoked fears of a possible terrorist attack in the legislative arm of government.

Security authorities were also name-checked in the story as being apprehensive over the development.

These strange people can be seen walking round the national assembly in “funny attires.”

Director, Public Affairs, Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Yahaya Dan-Zaria, told the newspaper that the situation has indeed left lawmakers on edge.

An arms bearing elite force

An unnamed top-ranking official of the national assembly was quoted as saying: “Yes! We have this dangerous intelligence report that the national assembly may be a victim of a terrorist attack and we are not joking with it.

“Several steps are being taken but many stakeholders are not showing the needed co-operation. The way strange and very suspicious looking persons throng the national assembly complex in recent times is worrisome.

The House of Reps occupies the green chamber in Nigeria's national assembly (Guardian)

“The situation has overstretched security architecture in the assembly. Many of them, if confronted at the gates, are quick to resort to claims of being constituents of one lawmaker or the other.

"To address the disturbing situation, a security sub committee set up by the clerk of the national assembly, Mohammed Ataba Sani Omolori, had recommended that “an arms bearing elite force be established for the national assembly.”

The bicameral legislature

Nigeria runs a bicameral federal legislature of 109 Senators and 360 House of Representative members.

Each of these 469 lawmakers has a retinue of aides, who in turn hire their own aides. A bevy of hangers-on and sycophants are also some of the perks of a typical Nigerian lawmaker or politician.

Speaker of the House of Reps Femi Gbajabiamila during plenary (NASS media)

All of which leaves the national assembly milling with people of different shapes, tribes and tongues all day and week long.

The national assembly also has a main gate and smaller gates leading to both chambers--each manned by heavily armed security personnel.

Boko Haram insurgents, blamed for most of the terrorist attacks that have ravaged Nigeria since 2009, have bombed a crowded car park, shopping complexes and a UN building in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, in the past.