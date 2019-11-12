Stoppneumonianow… it’s World Pneumonia Day and GSK is raising awareness about this deadly disease

Did you also know that annually, about 6 million new cases of pneumonia occurs in under-5 children in Nigeria? Despite the fact that pneumonia can be easily treated and is preventable, an alarming number of children are still dying from this deadly disease.

Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection caused by a virus, fungi or bacteria that infects your lungs. Streptococcus pneumoniae is the most common bacteria associated with pneumonia in children. If infected, children could experience symptoms such as cough, difficulty breathing, fast breathing, chest in-drawing and/or wheezing.

Mortality in childhood pneumonia is linked to poverty-related factors such as undernutrition, lack of safe water, sanitation and inadequate access to health care. 6 out of 10 childhood pneumonia deaths are concentrated in 10 countries: Chad, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Angola, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and Indonesia.

As we mark World Pneumonia day globally today, let us fight Pneumonia and save a child. To reduce preventable child deaths in Nigeria we must tackle the scourge of pneumonia because every breath counts.

The good news is that we can prevent, protect and treat children from pneumonia with;

Routine immunizations against Hib, pneumococcus, measles and whooping cough.

Safe drinking water, good sanitation and frequent hand washing with soap.

Good nutrition especially for kids over 6 months of age.

Covering your mouth with a tissue while sneezing or coughing, throwing it away immediately and washing hands.

Not sharing cups or kitchen utensils with others.

Keeping the air clean at home.

Adequate nutrition with exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months of age and eating vitamin-rich foods over six months.

