RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop using religion for political gains, Presidency cautions religious leaders, politicians

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidency has again advised religious leaders and politicians to desist from from using religion for cheap political goals.

President Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu
President Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja late Monday night while reacting to 2022 Easter message by the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Mathew Kukah.

Recommended articles

Shehu noted that, from his pulpit, Kukah devoted his Easter message not to Christ’s death and rebirth so Man might be saved – but to damning the government in the most un-Christian terms.

According to him, Kukah neglects the Bible’s teachings in James 1:26: “If anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his heart, this person’s religion is worthless”.

”Easter should be a time for renewal, and for hope. For those in authority – both temporal and spiritual – to come together in word and deed so those who look to them for example can be inspired by their grace,” he said.

Kukah’s Easter message was delivered at a mass service on Sunday, in Sokoto.

In the message, Kukah lamented the increased cases of kidnapping, banditry and other criminality and stressed the need for collective efforts against the menace.

He advised the President to concede that it was within his powers to decide how we are going to end the war that had engulfed and was tearing down our nation.

Shehu, however, said: ”This is not a time for religious leaders to play politics, or politicians to play religion. It is a time, as in Titus 3:9 to “avoid foolish controversies, genealogies, dissensions, and quarrels about the law, for they are unprofitable and worthless”.

”Yet Bishop Kukah used his sermon purposefully to make dissensions and quarrels about the law. His accusatory list against the government revealed only his hatred for them.

”Still, when he accused them of division, he gave no examples: merely assertions emanating from his own mouth. His allegation of ethnic and regional divide was innuendo without proof, and he gave none.

”His list of things he claims as broken – from churches to mosques to schools and motorways – belie all those that have been built, and others built anew during this government’s time in office.

”Should he feel compelled for whatever reason to criticize the government for what he views as their mistakes the Bible makes clear how it should be done:Brothers, if anyone is caught in any transgression, you who are spiritual should restore him in a spirit of gentleness”, Galatians 6:1-2.

If Bishops or religious leaders believe they have a willing audience for tales of government error or fragility, they do an injustice to their flock by filling their ears with talk of division and hateful thoughts.

”Nigeria knows too well Bishop Kukah’s views of the government. He has made quite clear how much he dislikes them from the day they were elected.

”Whether expressing his political views is a good use or an abuse of religious office is for others to decide. But the people of Nigeria have spoken – twice: They support this government at the ballot box. They have not been swayed by hateful talk from any bully-pulpit.”

According to the presidential aide, Kukah should concentrate on his spiritual assignments and leave government to the voters and the politicians.

”We respectfully ask Bishop Kukah to leave government to the voters and the politicians they elect, while he concentrates on his job, as it is expressed in James 1:27: “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God, the Father, is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.”

”Or else, he should put away his clerical garb, join partisan politics and see how far he can go.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai approves regularisation plans for 2 more layouts in Kaduna

El-Rufai approves regularisation plans for 2 more layouts in Kaduna

2023: Clerics drum support for Tinubu

2023: Clerics drum support for Tinubu

2023 Presidency: Rotimi Amaechi storms Ile- Ife to consult Ooni

2023 Presidency: Rotimi Amaechi storms Ile- Ife to consult Ooni

Soldiers allegedly kill civilians while searching for IPOB members in Imo

Soldiers allegedly kill civilians while searching for IPOB members in Imo

War in Ukraine pushing poverty higher —World Bank

War in Ukraine pushing poverty higher —World Bank

NDLEA takes drugs campaign to mosques in Katsina

NDLEA takes drugs campaign to mosques in Katsina

Stop using religion for political gains, Presidency cautions religious leaders, politicians

Stop using religion for political gains, Presidency cautions religious leaders, politicians

Community leader cautions PDP against discarding zoning arrangement in Bayelsa-West

Community leader cautions PDP against discarding zoning arrangement in Bayelsa-West

Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Ile – Ife

Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Ile – Ife

Trending

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)