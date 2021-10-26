RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tribal marks not necessary again - Culture consultant advises Africans

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A culture consultant, Mrs Oluwanisola Babatunde, on Tuesday advised Africans to stop the ancient habit of female circumcision and giving tribal marks on children.

Tribal marks on children should be outlawed
Tribal marks on children should be outlawed

Babatunde gave the advice during a symposium organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The symposium had the theme: “Black and African Peoples: Resurgent Racism and the Challenges of Development in the 21st Century, Globalisation and the Upsurge in Identity Consciousness”.

The culture consultant said that apart from the health implications of female circumcision and tribal marks, the acts made children to feel inferior.

She advised that instead of engaging in female circumcision, the society should focus on proper education of boys and girls on the dangers of early sex.

“Instead of continuing in this ancient habit of female circumcision, I will suggest that the society engages in boys and girls’ education on the dangers of practising early sex.

”Education settles it all.

“Also, tribal marks are not necessary again at this age when individuals can be identified based on their languages and nuances,” she said.

Babatunde urged Nigerians to stop changing their indigenous names and replacing such with western ones, saying that the citizens should take pride in everything that represented their culture.

She called on Nigerians to make efforts to know more about their history.

Mr Olufisayo Okusanya, Managing Director, 6334 Group, said at the event that genital mutilation should stop, adding that certain aspects of Nigeria’s culture should be shaped to align with civilisation.

Okusanya urged African leaders to build system intelligence, urging that it should be inculcated into education curricula.

He advised CBAAC to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Education to decide which aspects of nation’s history to be inculcated in schools’ curricula.

He said that Africa should be seen as the culture hub of the world.

”We need to reconnect with out roots as Africans, we have always been competent and hardworking.

”We should understand our history and build our competences around it to enliven our culture and historical heritage,” he said.

Steve Harris, a certified Life Coach, advised Africans to tell positive and beautiful stories of the continent to change wrong perceptions.

We should maintain our identity, we should know that the black race can also dominate the world.

”As a continent, we can design our own way of dominating the world; China is dominating the world technologically, we can explore our culture and develop it well to achieve this,” he said.

Oluwabunmi Amao, Director-General of CBAAC, called on Africans to speak against racism and inequality.

She said that the centre would continue to collaborate with allied institutions to promote the interest of the black people all over the world.

”We must continue to fight against racism and discrimination by teaching the culture of respect and tolerance and sharing the common history of all humanity,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the symposium featured cultural performances including the Zulu Dance of South Africa.

Some of the schools that participated at the event are: Top Grade Secondary School, Surulere; Maryanne College on Lagos Island; Queens College, Yaba; Aunty Ayo International School, Ikoyi; and Christ Redeemer's' College, Gbagada.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)