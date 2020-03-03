Adeyemo gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that there was no need to “press the panic button” as efforts were ongoing by responsible and designated government agencies to prevent the spread of the disease in Nigeria.

He said that LUTH was able to curtail the spread of Lassa fever because it was prepared for it and its frontline staff had high level of suspicion when the index case was presented at the hospital.

“The best lesson we have learnt in LUTH is to always have a high index of suspicion all the time, especially during outbreaks like this.

“We will also organise Hospital Grand Round this week to give information about what LUTH’s staff members need to know about COVID-19,” he said.

Adeyemo said that the hospital was prepared and also getting its staff ready as training was being organised daily for the frontline staff.

He appeals to members of the public to observe all precautionary measures as directed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Wash your hands frequently with soap under running water or use alcohol-based sanitser if water is not available.

“Cover your mouth and nose properly with tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing.

“Dispose of the tissue properly immediately after use. You may also cough into your elbow if tissue paper is not available.

“Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

“Healthcare workers are always advised to observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and take a travel history,’’ he said.