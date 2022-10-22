Stop pushing your parental responsibility to school teachers – Proprietress

According to her, most parents are fond of blaming teachers for their children poor performance and moral conducts.

“Charity begins at home. Every parent have a role to play to train their children morally. You cannot depend on teachers to do everything for you.

“Teachers are not robots. Create time for your children and teach them what is right in the society.

“Enough of accusing school teachers for your children wrong doing. Be a responsible parent and plan with your children how to make their life better,” she said.

The proprietress of Success Step Nursery and Primary School also urged on to prioritise children’s welfare and moral training than partying.

Besides, she advised parents to operate open door policy with their children for them to be able to express themselves.