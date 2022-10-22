RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop pushing your parental responsibility to school teachers – Proprietress

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Proprietress of a private school in Ilorin,bMrs Motunrayo Abiola, has advised parents to accept responsibility and stop pushing all their parental responsibilities to their children school teachers.

School children
School children

Read Also

According to her, most parents are fond of blaming teachers for their children poor performance and moral conducts.

“Charity begins at home. Every parent have a role to play to train their children morally. You cannot depend on teachers to do everything for you.

“Teachers are not robots. Create time for your children and teach them what is right in the society.

“Enough of accusing school teachers for your children wrong doing. Be a responsible parent and plan with your children how to make their life better,” she said.

The proprietress of Success Step Nursery and Primary School also urged on to prioritise children’s welfare and moral training than partying.

Besides, she advised parents to operate open door policy with their children for them to be able to express themselves.

“Don’t be too harsh, give them room to talk and express their feelings in order for them not to take bad advice from their peers,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Buhari commiserates with ex-senate president, David Mark over son’s death

Buhari commiserates with ex-senate president, David Mark over son’s death

Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara

Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara

Manifesto: Tinubu pledges to increase revenue allocation to states

Manifesto: Tinubu pledges to increase revenue allocation to states

Stop pushing your parental responsibility to school teachers – Proprietress

Stop pushing your parental responsibility to school teachers – Proprietress

2 more Chibok girls rescued in Borno Army

2 more Chibok girls rescued in Borno Army

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Renowened investigative journalist, Dele Giwa was assassinated on October 19, 1986

Tribute: 36 years after his assassination, Dele Giwa remains a household name in media industry

Oby Ezekwesili and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet