Stop patronising scammers, FRSC is not recruiting – Spokesman

Nurudeen Shotayo

The FRSC says it is not recruiting and has cautioned potential job seekers against falling into the hands of scammers.

Kazeem said that the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by alleged fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

“The attention of the FRSC has been drawn to a publications misinforming the public about an ongoing recruitment of personnel into the services of the Corps.

“This medium is to let the public know that FRSC is presently, not recruiting nor is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect,’’ he said.

Kazeem reported the acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu admonishing applicants and the general public to disregard the fake and misleading publications.

Biu said that the Corps operated an open system while recruiting new personnel into the service.

“The public should note that recruitment processes in the Corps have always been transparent, credible and made public through adequate placements of advertorials and notifications.

“And these are on all available media platforms, including our website: www.frsc.gov.ng, our social media handles, and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM.

“The public is by this warned to desist from any form of engagement with the conveyors of that misinformation and outright disinformation.

He added that the Corps would not be liable should anyone fall victim,’’ he warned.

