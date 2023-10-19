Stop panic buying, we have fuel for 30 days – NNPC assures Nigerians

The state-owned oil company acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigerians in recent days, particularly in Lagos, due to reduced depot loadout in Apapa, Lagos.

However, NNPC moved to address the root cause of the problem, ensuring that measures are in place to normalise the fuel distribution process.

"We assure all Nigerians that there is ample supply with sufficiency of at least 30 days," the statement from NNPC declared, stating their dedication to meeting the nation's fuel demands.

NNPC Retail Ltd., the downstream subsidiary of NNPC, acknowledged the presence of fuel queues in some parts of Lagos and a few other locations nationwide. However, they urged motorists not to engage in panic buying, noting that the distribution of fuel would return to normalcy over the next couple of days.