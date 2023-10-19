ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop panic buying, we have fuel for 30 days – NNPC assures Nigerians

Ima Elijah

The current scarcity was a temporary issue caused by reduced depot loadout in Apapa, which has already been resolved.

Motorists have been urged not to engage in panic buying, noting that the distribution of fuel would return to normalcy over the next couple of days [GettyImages]
Motorists have been urged not to engage in panic buying, noting that the distribution of fuel would return to normalcy over the next couple of days [GettyImages]

Recommended articles

The state-owned oil company acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigerians in recent days, particularly in Lagos, due to reduced depot loadout in Apapa, Lagos.

However, NNPC moved to address the root cause of the problem, ensuring that measures are in place to normalise the fuel distribution process.

"We assure all Nigerians that there is ample supply with sufficiency of at least 30 days," the statement from NNPC declared, stating their dedication to meeting the nation's fuel demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

NNPC Retail Ltd., the downstream subsidiary of NNPC, acknowledged the presence of fuel queues in some parts of Lagos and a few other locations nationwide. However, they urged motorists not to engage in panic buying, noting that the distribution of fuel would return to normalcy over the next couple of days.

The statement stressed that the current scarcity was a temporary issue caused by reduced depot loadout in Apapa, which has already been resolved. NNPC assured the public that efforts were underway to prevent any further disruptions in the fuel supply chain.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Civil Liberties Organisation urge Soludo to fix dilapidated federal housing

Civil Liberties Organisation urge Soludo to fix dilapidated federal housing

Stop panic buying, we have fuel for 30 days – NNPC assures Nigerians

Stop panic buying, we have fuel for 30 days – NNPC assures Nigerians

What takes Wike's time, attention from politics?

What takes Wike's time, attention from politics?

Police defends recruitment of 'repentant thugs' in Kano state

Police defends recruitment of 'repentant thugs' in Kano state

Sheikh Gumi accuses Wike of collaborating with Israel to kill people like him

Sheikh Gumi accuses Wike of collaborating with Israel to kill people like him

FG, CBN set to procure 4 million prepaid metres from local manufacturers

FG, CBN set to procure 4 million prepaid metres from local manufacturers

I like when you go on strike – Wike warns resident FCT doctors

I like when you go on strike – Wike warns resident FCT doctors

NOTAP saved Nigeria ₦140bn in 10yrs through tech transfer agreements - Ex-DG

NOTAP saved Nigeria ₦140bn in 10yrs through tech transfer agreements - Ex-DG

Fire destroy 6 shops, goods worth millions of naira in Calabar

Fire destroy 6 shops, goods worth millions of naira in Calabar

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart