Biodun Fatoyinbo responded to reports of the rape charges made against him by Busola Dakolo on Monday, September 9, 2019 saying she should stop spreading lies against him.

According to a September 6 summon, Fatoyinbo who is the accused, has been summoned to appear before the FCT High Court within 14 days of service or judgment may be given in his absence.

It read, “You are hereby commanded that within fourteen (14) days after the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you, in an action of Mrs. Busola Dakolo.

“And take notice that in default, the claimant may proceed, and judgment may be given in your absence.”

But Fatoyinbo responded in a terse official statement on his Instagram page on Monday evening, which read, “We have heard the latest report. We have not received any court document and if we do, we would respond accordingly because we have utmost respect for the law.”

In addition, the COZA pastor captioned the statement, saying, “I normally would not respond to news. But will do so only this time. Allow me to respond in Pidgin English: ‘Stop lying up an dan."

Busola, through her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi & Co., is seeking the order of the court to compel Fatoyinbo to publish a clearly worded apology to Busola on the front page of at least two (2) national newspapers and two national televisions for seven days running consecutively.

Also, after report of the summon went viral on Monday, Busola later claimed that she did not demand any monetary compensation in the suit filed by her at the court.

It would be recalled that earlier in June 2019, Busola Dakolo dropped a bombshell after granting an exclusive interview to YNaija. She revealed during that interview that she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo twice when she was a teenager.

In an exclusive interview with YNaija, Busola gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshiping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.

Busola Dakolo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her. She went on to reveal how she finally opened up to her family about the rape incident and how her brother was held back from attacking Pastor Fatoyinbo.