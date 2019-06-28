The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has cautioned the Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria (FACAN) to stop interfering in the internal affairs of farmers associations.

The National President of NCAN, Mr Tola Faseru, made the assertion at the association’s Extra-Ordinary Meeting held on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was held against the backdrop of FACAN’s move to slate an election on behalf NCAN without the members support.

NAN reports that, FACAN was originally established by the Federal Government in 2010 to serve as an umbrella and a regulatory body for all agricultural commodity associations in the country.

Faseru, however, said: “Agricultural commodities have a common problem. What we need is a formidable team from stakeholders within the association fold that will move the affairs of the association forward.

“What we need as an association is the total support of the Ministry of Trade and Investment to direct us better.

“We do not need interference because the people within the association are experts who knows their onions and have contributed immensely to the development of the sector,” Faseru said.

The president also noted that the association was 100 per cent ready to conduct its affairs credibly.

Faseru called on the federation to rather promote stability, harmony and togetherness in the sector that would drive developments geared toward making agriculture the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.

NAN also reports that some of the resolutions reached after the meeting included; intrigued a legal team, dissociates self from FACAN, approval of dissolving the Board of Trustees among others.

Stakeholders present at the meeting were cashew processors, exporters, traders, farmers and many others from across the country.