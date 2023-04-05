The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop giving credence to IPOB – FG tells Western nations

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said they should be critical and interrogate the information they get on the social media before reporting them on their platforms.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the admonition in Washington DC during his official engagements with some international media organisations and policy institutes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister is in Washington to engage with international media organisations and Think tanks on the just concluded 2023 polls

“IPOB is a terrorist organisation so declared by the Nigeria Government, yet some western countries harbour them and have been dealing with the illegal body.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They allow them to raise fund, some allow them to lobby their Congress men and lawmakers and whatever fund they realise they use it to destabilise the country,” the minister said.

Mohammed said it is hypocritical for the western world to claim it is fighting terrorism yet turn around to be supporting a terrorist organisation.

The minister also used the opportunity of the interactions to call on the foreign media to stop regurgitating social media fables on the Nigeria’s 2023 elections on their platforms.

He said they should be critical and interrogate the information they get on the social media before reporting them on their platforms.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Stop giving credence to IPOB – FG tells Western nations

Stop giving credence to IPOB – FG tells Western nations

Sanusi reveals side-effect of 2023 General Election on Nigerians

Sanusi reveals side-effect of 2023 General Election on Nigerians

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School to independently evaluate autopsy

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School to independently evaluate autopsy

FCT councils, stakeholders share ₦‎3b in February

FCT councils, stakeholders share ₦‎3b in February

2023 elections, least violent in Nigerian history – FG

2023 elections, least violent in Nigerian history – FG

Keyamo criticises NLC over fuel subsidy removal stance

Keyamo criticises NLC over fuel subsidy removal stance

Group urges APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-East

Group urges APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-East

PDP urges REC to withdraw from the re-run guber election in Adamawa

PDP urges REC to withdraw from the re-run guber election in Adamawa

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

DSS (guardian)

DSS confirms plot to install interim government to stop Tinubu

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday