Stop fake news during protest to avoid unnecessary panic - Police warn

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Timfon John, said this in a statement in Uyo on Friday.

“The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to information in circulation that protesters have blocked Itak Junction and are causing destruction including damage to vehicles.

“We wish to categorically state that the information is false and was only aimed at causing unnecessary unrest and panic within the state,” John said.

ADVERTISEMENT

John said that the incident that was purported to be protest was the arrest of one Michael Edet Effa who was suspected to be a ritualist.

She said that the command, immediately swung into action and took the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department to prevent being lynched.

The police spokesperson said that Akwa Ibom remained peaceful, saying that the police would continue to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.