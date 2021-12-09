RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop embarrassing judicial officers – CJN warns security operatives

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has warned that Nigeria’s judiciary has had enough of the embarrassment of its officers and would not take kindly to a repeat of any ugly treatment from security operatives.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad. [Punch]
Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad. [Punch]

Muhammad gave the warning on Wednesday at an event to mark the 2021 to 2022 legal year held at the Supreme Court.

Recommended articles

“The silence of the judiciary should never be mistaken for stupidity or weakness.

“On a very sad note, I must say, we were jolted with the embarrassing news of the invasion of the official residence of one of our brother Justice, Mary Odili on Oct. 29 by men suspected to be security operatives, acting on a search warrant.

“The said warrant was purportedly obtained from an Abuja Magistrate court under questionable circumstances.

“I must make it known to all and sundry that we have had enough dosage of such embarrassment and harassment of our Judicial officers across the country, and we can no longer take any of such shenanigans,” he said.

He said that by the nature of their work, they are conservative but not conquered species and should not be pushed further than this by any individual, institution or agency of the government.

“With time, those taking the judiciary as a mere weakling will soon realise that it is from the calmest seas, we often experience the fiercest storms.

“The time to oppress, suppress and intimidate judicial officers is gone.

“No one, irrespective of his or her status or position in the country, should test our will because the consequences of such unwarranted provocation will be too dire to bear”.

He stressed that the judiciary would begin to resist any clandestine attempt to silence or ridicule them to oblivion.

“Nigeria, to the best of my knowledge is not a lawless society and we should begin to do things that will project us favourably and rightly too, to the international community.

“No law permits anyone to invade and subdue any Nigerian citizen of his or her residence with a flimsy, fraudulently obtained search warrant.

“We are making efforts now to ensure that henceforth, every search or arrest warrant must be issued with the knowledge and approval of the Chief Judge of the respective state or federal high court as the case may be”, the CJN said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta govt tasks dog owners on anti-rabies vaccination

Delta govt tasks dog owners on anti-rabies vaccination

Kaduna needs 'quality religious education' to end conflicts - El-Rufai

Kaduna needs 'quality religious education' to end conflicts - El-Rufai

Stop embarrassing judicial officers – CJN warns security operatives

Stop embarrassing judicial officers – CJN warns security operatives

Buhari inaugurates made-in-Nigeria Vessel named NNS Oji

Buhari inaugurates made-in-Nigeria Vessel named NNS Oji

'We’re not owing any teacher 2020 leave bonus' ― Oyo Govt

'We’re not owing any teacher 2020 leave bonus' ― Oyo Govt

Troops kill 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in 2 weeks

Troops kill 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in 2 weeks

Ex-INEC Chairman Jega says judges sell election cases to highest bidders

Ex-INEC Chairman Jega says judges sell election cases to highest bidders

Bisi Akande is type of person I can go into jungle with, Buhari says

Bisi Akande is type of person I can go into jungle with, Buhari says

Finland's Prime Minister apologises for dancing at night club as COVID-19 spreads

Finland's Prime Minister apologises for dancing at night club as COVID-19 spreads

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]