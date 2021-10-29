Olakanmi, a proprietor of a private school in Ilorin, gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Stop discriminating against poor performing students – Educationist
Mr Dayo Olakanmi, an educationist, has advised teachers in the country to treat students equally and not discriminate against poor performing students in their classrooms.
According to him, most teachers are discriminating against the below average students in their classes, rather than encouraging them to be better.
“Teachers are expected to motivate and encourage their students and not demoralise them.
“A good teacher is expected to treat both the brilliant and average students equally and encourage them. Stop pushing them away.
“Don’t make them feel inferior or intimidated. Always give them words of encouragement and advice to restore their confidence,” he said.
He encouraged teachers to put on more effort to support below average students and not get tired of them.
He further explained that some students only need a little form of advice and motivation from their teachers to catch up and not necessarily insult.
“Stop insulting them, encourage them to be the best. Carry everybody along in the class,” he advised.
