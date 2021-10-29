Stop discriminating against poor performing students – Educationist

According to him, most teachers are discriminating against the below average students in their classes, rather than encouraging them to be better.

“Teachers are expected to motivate and encourage their students and not demoralise them.

“A good teacher is expected to treat both the brilliant and average students equally and encourage them. Stop pushing them away.

“Don’t make them feel inferior or intimidated. Always give them words of encouragement and advice to restore their confidence,” he said.

He encouraged teachers to put on more effort to support below average students and not get tired of them.

He further explained that some students only need a little form of advice and motivation from their teachers to catch up and not necessarily insult.