Stop collecting money from politicians – Orji Kalu

Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has called on Nigerians to stop collecting money from politicians.

Kalu said this on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting which held in Bende local government area of Abia State, Daily Post reports.

The former Governor also said that President Buhari is working hard to right the wrongs of the previous administration.

“Stop collecting paltry sum of amount of money from politicians to vote for them and then you go back home and suffer for the next few years, this is because they care about feeding themselves and feeding their immediate families, but we are no longer going to be family feeders, we are going to be people who operate open democracy.

“People are saying that things are hard, yes, it is true, before you do anything to be right, it has to go wrong, our treasury in Nigeria in the last few years were looted without reason.

“So you tell me. How can things be normal this way, we have to endure the discomfort for the next few years.

“President Buhari is trying to bring back democracy the way democracy should be practiced, before now, people go to Abuja under some political party and when they are coming back to their various state, they will come back with millions of naira but it is no longer like that,” he added.

Looters fighting Buhari

Speaking on Buhari’s second term bid , Kalu said that those fighting against President re-election are looters.

The former Governor also alleged that some powerful people want Buhari to fail.