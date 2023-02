Stop circulating fake election results, police warn Oyo residents.

He said that spreading fake results on social media and other news platforms in the state was contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Osifeso said that the command frowned at the unpatriotic and mischievous attitude of some political sympathisers, who under the influence of the presumed result in circulation, attempted attacking polling units.

“It took the timely intervention of law enforcement personnel to calm the situation.

“The Command perceives this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.

“To this end, the Oyo State police wishes to appeal to parents, guardians and leaders wielding different degrees of influence to prevail on their children against being used to disrupt the polity,” he said.

The PPRO said that commensurate sanctions would be meted out on violators of electoral guidelines.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, urged residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or molestation.