ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop circulating fake election results, police warn Oyo residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police on Sunday warned Oyo State residents against circulating fake election results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Stop circulating fake election results, police warn Oyo residents.
Stop circulating fake election results, police warn Oyo residents.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said that spreading fake results on social media and other news platforms in the state was contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Osifeso said that the command frowned at the unpatriotic and mischievous attitude of some political sympathisers, who under the influence of the presumed result in circulation, attempted attacking polling units.

“It took the timely intervention of law enforcement personnel to calm the situation.

“The Command perceives this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.

“To this end, the Oyo State police wishes to appeal to parents, guardians and leaders wielding different degrees of influence to prevail on their children against being used to disrupt the polity,” he said.

The PPRO said that commensurate sanctions would be meted out on violators of electoral guidelines.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, urged residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or molestation.

Osifeso said that comprehensive security had been put in place to ensure that the citizens of the state were safe.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Religious, traditional leaders urge calm as INEC collates election results

Religious, traditional leaders urge calm as INEC collates election results

Shettima donates N100m to victims of Maiduguri market inferno

Shettima donates N100m to victims of Maiduguri market inferno

Nasarawa LP calls for calm, urges INEC to upload election results

Nasarawa LP calls for calm, urges INEC to upload election results

Kano: Kwankwaso claims 16 LGAs, leaves Tinubu with 2

Kano: Kwankwaso claims 16 LGAs, leaves Tinubu with 2

PDP wins Soba Federal Constituency in Kaduna

PDP wins Soba Federal Constituency in Kaduna

APC wins Buhari’s Federal Constituency

APC wins Buhari’s Federal Constituency

Alaafin’s son Akeem wins Oyo Federal Constituency seat for 3rd time

Alaafin’s son Akeem wins Oyo Federal Constituency seat for 3rd time

INEC reconducts voting in 7 wards in Warri South

INEC reconducts voting in 7 wards in Warri South

Benson thanks electorate for 3rd term re-election as Ikorodu Rep

Benson thanks electorate for 3rd term re-election as Ikorodu Rep

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections