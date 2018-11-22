Pulse.ng logo
Stop carrying arms, Ekiti govt. warns herdsmen

The Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, made this known  at a peace meeting held with representatives of herders and farmers at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti.

  • Published:
Herdsmen reportedly kill 13 people in Plateau play Stop carrying arms, Ekiti govt. warns herdsmen (Globaltake)

The Ekiti government on Thursday said it would effect the arrest of any herdsman caught with arms.

The meeting  followed  recent attacks against farmers by suspected herdsmen.

Egbeyemi, according to a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti by his spokesman, Odunayo Ogunmola, said government  would empower security agencies to arrest and prosecute  herdsmen caught attacking residents and destroying farm lands.

He also  said that the state government would not tolerate a repeat of the attack on Orin Farm Settlement in Ido/Osi Local Government Area last year in which a pregnant  farmer was killed.

The deputy governor said  government was duty bound to protect all  law-abiding Nigerians , including settlers in the state  who are engaged in legitimate businesses.

He warned  herdsmen against grazing  on farm lands, noting that this  had led to massive loss for farmers.

Egbeyemi  also told  herdsmen to steer clear of government reserves, maintaining that  security would be beefed up  to arrest encroachers.

The deputy governor, however, cautioned  farmers against resort to self help,  urging them to report any attack or destruction of their farms to the appropriate authorities. 

