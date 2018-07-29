Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Stop acting like an attack dog – PDP tells Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole Stop acting like an attack dog – PDP tells APC chairman

The party also told the APC chairman to limit his disrespect to President Buhari alone.

  • Published:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams  Oshiomhole to stop acting like an attack dog. play

Adams Oshiomhole

(Guardian)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams  Oshiomhole to stop acting like an attack dog.

The party also told the APC chairman to limit his disrespect to President Buhari alone.

 According to PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, Oshiomhole has been misbehaving since he assumed office as the APC chairman.

He said the APC chairman “has become noisy, loquacious, rapacious and completely immodest in all his actions and utterances,” Punch reports.

Ologbondiyan also alleged that if not for Buhari, Oshiomhole would have been “under prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of pillaging the scarce resources of Edo State where he also trampled upon the citizens, including poor widows, when he was governor.”

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole threatens to fire Ngige from APC, Buhari's cabinet

“If Oshiomhole had limited his childish abuses to President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he dismissed as indolent, ineffectual and condoning indiscipline; or to the ministers of their incompetent government, whom he wholesomely described as dishonourable; the governors left in his faction, whom he said are undeserving of return tickets in 2019; and members of his faction, who he had rendered directionless, the PDP would have ignored his attention seeking antics,” he added.

Recently, Terver Akase, the spokesman of the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom also called on Oshiomhole to speak with decorum.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator claims he spent 11 hours in wilderness after escaping attackbullet
2 Ademola Adeleke Senator reportedly failed to graduate from American...bullet
3 Benue Lawmakers climb fence to enter Assembly complex to avoid...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Election Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s comment
Rabiu Kwankwaso Decampee Senator reacts to Oshiomhole’s comment on NASS defections
NYSC 'Did Zahra, Yusuf Buhari do their mandatory service,' Reno Omokri
Oshiomhole Vs Ortom Benue Govs aide reacts to APC chairman’s comments
Samuel Ortom Gov’s aides allegedly involved in killing of Catholic priests – Oshiomhole
Linda Igwetu This death could have been avoided, says Saraki
Linda Igwetu Officer who killed corps member "is not a mad man" - Police

Local

Buhari: Nigerians do not want a President on sickbed – PDP, RAPC tell Amaechi
Buhari Nigerians do not want a President on sickbed – PDP, RAPC tell Amaechi
Death to Ebola, Zuma, and other African stories of the week
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called on religious leaders in the country to pray for the peace of the nation.
Rochas Okorocha Gov. condemns murder of Imo APC chieftain, places N20m bounty on killers
The Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has responded to a comment made by former Kano Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.
2019 Election Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s comment