Stop acting like an attack dog – PDP tells Oshiomhole

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to stop acting like an attack dog.

The party also told the APC chairman to limit his disrespect to President Buhari alone.

According to PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, Oshiomhole has been misbehaving since he assumed office as the APC chairman.

He said the APC chairman “has become noisy, loquacious, rapacious and completely immodest in all his actions and utterances,” Punch reports.

Ologbondiyan also alleged that if not for Buhari, Oshiomhole would have been “under prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of pillaging the scarce resources of Edo State where he also trampled upon the citizens, including poor widows, when he was governor.”

“If Oshiomhole had limited his childish abuses to President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he dismissed as indolent, ineffectual and condoning indiscipline; or to the ministers of their incompetent government, whom he wholesomely described as dishonourable; the governors left in his faction, whom he said are undeserving of return tickets in 2019; and members of his faction, who he had rendered directionless, the PDP would have ignored his attention seeking antics,” he added.