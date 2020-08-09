Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State has slammed the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo over his comment on the death of ex-lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu.

Senator Kashamu died from coronavirus complications at the age of 62 on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the First Cardiology Consultant in Lagos.

Obasanjo, in a letter of condolence, addressed to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, said the late politician used law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence.

He said, “The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of us on this side of the veil. Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on the alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuver could stop the cold hand of death when the creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

The comment sparked reactions on social media as Nigerians share differing opinions on the ex-president’s comment.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s letter, Fayose in a series of tweets said it was regrettable that the former President could say what he said about the late politician.

The former governor said Obasanjo should stop acting like a saint because he is not one.

He said, “I commiserate with the family of Senator Buruji Kashamu for this irreparable loss and pray for the repose of his soul. The Almighty God will console those he left behind.

“I also condemn the statement made by former President Obasanjo on his (Kashamu) death.

“It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn’t he say that when Kashamu was alive?

“Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborate with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration?

“Nigerians will watch out for Obasanjo’s own end. He should stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be.

It would be recalled that in 2014, Obasanjo resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party because of Kashamu.

In a letter he wrote to the then Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, Obasanjo said he found the exaltation of Kashamu in PDP in South-West geo-political zone unsavoury.