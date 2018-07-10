Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Stop $50bn illegally leaving Africa annually – UN Chief

Antonio Guterres Stop $50bn illegally leaving Africa annually – UN chief tasks int’l community

Guterres, who made the appeal in Addis Ababa at the Second Annual UN-African Union Conference, said African resources should remain in Africa to support the development of the continent.

  • Published:
UN chief Antonio Guterres says Congolese, Malian and Yemeni groups have been added to a black list of those violating children's rights in wartime play

UN chief Antonio Guterres says Congolese, Malian and Yemeni groups have been added to a black list of those violating children's rights in wartime

(AFP/File)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to the international community to take action against the flow of illegal funds, money-laundering and tax evasion, which cost Africa 50 billion dollars every year.

Guterres, who made the appeal in Addis Ababa at the Second Annual UN-African Union Conference, said African resources should remain in Africa to support the development of the continent.

The UN chief said: “I strongly congratulate the African Union for its very important initiative on corruption.

“I appeal to the international community to do everything to make sure that illegal financial flows, money laundering and tax evasion do not allow $50 billion dollars to leave the African continent every year.

“This is a responsibility to support Africa to make sure that African resources remain in Africa to support African development”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AU had anti-corruption as its agenda for the year 2018 with the theme: ‘Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’.

The theme was officially launched at Addis Ababa in January by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, who was appointed by the continental body to serve as the ‘Champion of the theme of the year’.

The meeting, which covered a wide range of topics, was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the relationship between the AU and the UN and Guterres spoke about the AU-UN close collaboration in areas such as peace and security.

The UN chief said recent developments in Africa indicates that the continent is increasingly moving in the direction of peace and enhanced security

“We feel a wind blowing in the direction of peace,” he said, referring to recent developments such as the historic visit by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister to rival and neighbour Eritrea, as well as peace talks on South Sudan, where conflict had raged since 2013.

“All this gives us hope that the African continent will be moving more and more in the right direction in peace and security,” he added, telling delegates that the UN could not afford to fail in its dealings with the continent.

“As I just said to the African Union Peace and Security Council: if the UN fails in Africa, the UN fails. On the other hand, African leadership is essential to solve African problems.

“If those two things are true, the only way for the UN to deliver is for a very solid and close partnership with African Union and I am extremely grateful to Chairperson Faki (Mahamat) for the excellent development our relations have had in the recent past”.

However, the UN chief also focused on what he described as the “dramatic crises” in Africa, where the UN has deployed peacekeeping missions in four countries: the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali and South Sudan.

He said the rise of armed groups and international terrorist organisations such as Boko Haram, means that these operations are not involved in “traditional” peacekeeping, and he cited the need for more funding, particularly in enforcing peace and countering terrorism.

“We need to understand that when African troops are fighting terrorists in the Sahel, they are not only protecting the citizens of the Sahel. They are protecting the whole world. And the world must be in solidarity with Africa, as African forces are protecting us all,” he stated.

The Secretary-General also called for greater support for the UN’s Agenda 2030 and African Union’s Agenda 2063, both of which address long-term economic development.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buharibullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun What the law says about skipping NYSCbullet

Related Articles

Trump President says meeting with Putin, not NATO, may be 'easiest'
Buratai Army chief says killings sponsored by forces against Nigeria
Rohingya Crisis UN chief hears of 'unimaginable' atrocities as he visits refugee camps
Tukur Buratai Army chief cautions Nigerians against celebrating insecurity on social media
Myanmar Country not safe for Rohingya returnees: Red Cross chief
World Apple's chief tries on role as ambassador from silicon valley
Antonio Guterres UN chief again calls for end to military ops in south Syria
In Mali 3 dead in attack on HQ of G5 Sahel anti-terror force
UN DR Congo, Mali, Yemen groups join black list
Antonio Guterres UN's Secretary-General to visit Bangladesh on Rohingya crisis

Local

Police ban processions ahead of Shiite leader, El-Zakzaky's trial
In Kaduna Police ban processions ahead of Shiite leader, El-Zakzaky's trial
MTN condemns NLC's violence in protests at its offices
MTN NLC protest forces telcoms to shut down Abuja office
Chaos as Buhari supporters clash over souvenirs in Abuja
In Abuja Chaos as Buhari supporters clash over souvenirs
Buhari says he's being blackmailed over herders-farmers
Herdsmen-Farmers Crisis Politicians are blackmailing me over conflict, Buhari says