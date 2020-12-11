The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement said the stolen mace was recovered at about 8:30 am on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Burglars had invaded the Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday, December 10, 2020, and made away with the symbol of authority.

The burglars also reportedly damaged properties in the assembly.

In the statement in which the recovery of the mace was announced, police said someone in a moving vehicle threw an object into a nearby bush and the object turned out to be the mace of the Ogun State Assembly.

The statement reads in part, “The police operatives, who were responsive, worked on intelligence from the members of the community that someone in a moving vehicle, suspected to be Toyota Siena Space Wagon, threw out an object into the nearby bush and recovered the object which was later identified to be the Ogun State House of Assembly Mace.

“The mace had been allegedly stolen from the House of Assembly complex, Ogun State recently. It has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State CID, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State.”

The Lagos police command has, therefore, promised to assist its counterpart in Ogun to investigate the incident that led to the recovery of the mace.