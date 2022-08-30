RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stolen crude oil were found in churches, mosques – NNPC

Ima Elijah

...and with all sensitivity to our religious beliefs.... -Kyari

Mele Kolo Kyari, NNPC GMD (Vanguard Newspaper)
Mele Kolo Kyari, NNPC GMD (Vanguard Newspaper)

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

The NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari said this during the 49th session of the weekly ministerial brief at the State House in Abuja, stressing that oil theft is largely carried out by Nigerians.

What Kyari said: Kyari disclosed that the stolen products, pipelines are found mostly in churches and mosques, Channels Tv reported.

“When a fire outbreak happened in one of our pipelines, we discovered that some of the pipelines were actually connected to individual’s homes. And not only that, and with all sensitivity to our religious beliefs, you know, some of the pipelines and some of the products that we found, are actually in churches and in mosques,” Kyari said.

“This means that everybody is involved. There’s no way you will take products, bring them in trucks in populated neighborhoods, load them, and leave without everybody else knowing about it. Everybody includes members of the community, members of the religious leaders and also and most likely government officials of all natures, including security agencies personnel.”

What vandalism has cost Nigeria: Kyari revealed that vandalism has led to the shut down of the entire network of pipelines for petroleum products distribution in Nigeria.

A solution to pipeline vandalism is coming: The NNPC Boss mentioned that a national reserve company will be established to manage the pipelines on a commercial basis to efficiently put them to use for the distribution of products across the country.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court fines EFCC ₦1m over unlawful invasion of Abuja company

Court fines EFCC ₦1m over unlawful invasion of Abuja company

Stolen crude oil were found in churches, mosques – NNPC

Stolen crude oil were found in churches, mosques – NNPC

ASUU strike: Nigerian government to reopen universities

ASUU strike: Nigerian government to reopen universities

Wike roasts Lamido over ‘Slave’ comment

Wike roasts Lamido over ‘Slave’ comment

How Wike is taking down the APC structure in Rivers State

How Wike is taking down the APC structure in Rivers State

Wike calls out Rivers PDP leaders over playing house boy roles in Abuja

Wike calls out Rivers PDP leaders over playing house boy roles in Abuja

PDP: I saw one rapist at Shekarau’s homecoming – Gov Wike

PDP: I saw one rapist at Shekarau’s homecoming – Gov Wike

You’ll appreciate APC govt in 6 months’ time – Buhari tells Nigerians

You’ll appreciate APC govt in 6 months’ time – Buhari tells Nigerians

Nigerian military successful in neutralising bandits, terrorists – Lai

Nigerian military successful in neutralising bandits, terrorists – Lai

Trending

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate