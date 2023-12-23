ADVERTISEMENT
Stiffer penalties await defaulters of Abuja Master Plan in 2024 – Task Force

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olumuji added that all security agencies in the task force have pledged to redouble their efforts to achieve more results in 2024.

Mukhtar Galadima, the Director, Development Control, FCT Administration, gave the warning while interacting with journalists after the committee’s end-of-year celebration in Abuja on Friday.

Galadima said that Abuja was a creation of law, and its development is being guided by the provisions of the Master Plan and other development guidelines.

He, therefore, advised people who want to build houses in Abuja to follow the provisions of the Master Plan and other relevant guidelines.

“Also, those that want to do businesses in the city should conduct these businesses in the areas designated for such purposes and should also contribute to keeping Abuja clean.

“Don’t just come in, generate waste and go. You must be part of the team poised to keep Abuja clean,” he said.

He explained that the event was to celebrate the end of 2023, following the modest results achieved by members of the task force.

“It is not all about work, work, work. Sometimes we need to sit down and reflect; what successes have we recorded? What are our challenges? What prospect do we have ahead?

“So, we decided to talk to ourselves and enjoy the moment,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Peter Olumuji, the Secretary, FCTA Command and Control, said that the task force has resolved to carry out a series of enforcement activities in 2024.

This, according to him, is to ensure the restoration of the Abuja Master Plan in line with the directive of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Olumuji added that all security agencies in the task force have pledged to redouble their efforts to achieve more results in 2024.

“I want to call on the residents of FCT to avoid any form of illegality because wherever such exists, anywhere, the task force is coming to remove it,” he warned.

He commended the heads of the security agencies for making their officers available to carry out enforcement activities.

On her part, Deborah Osho, the Head of Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, said that the task force was poised to do more in 2024, “and we are going to do more.

“We will clean the city; we will rid Abuja of all illegal motor parks and commercial motorcycles plying unapproved roads”.

