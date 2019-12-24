STF Commander, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Agundu, stated this on Tuesday in Jagindi, Jama’a Local Government of Kaduna State at a free medical outreach and distribution relief materials to residents of the area.

Agundu said that the STF known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) would ensure that inhabitants of its area of operation live and conducts their business peacefully.

The commander called on traditional rulers as well as opinion leaders to support the operation by providing useful information about enemies of peace.

“If we work together, the peace you are currently enjoying will be made permanent and the people will live the lives they desire.

“I want to advice those who have taken the wrong paths to retrace their steps and change if they want live good lives. Some of our men are much aware of those who committing these crimes.

“But know that if you keep information about criminals as well as proceeds of crimes you are a criminal,” he stated.

Agundu said that the operation was conducting the medical outreach and giving the relief materials on the directive of the Chief of Defence of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The commander said the gesture was particularly meant for those who could afford quality health care.

According to him, the event was symbolic because of the security challenge in the general area.

ALSO READ: Here's why Sowore, Dasuki have been set free by the federal government

He urged the people to reciprocate the gesture by allowing peace to reign.

Mr Danjuma Averik, Chairman, Jema’a Local Government of Kaduna State lauded the peace efforts of Operation Safe Haven.

Averik, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Micah Digah, said that prior to OPSH peace efforts, the people of the area were either not celebrating Christmas or celebrating in fear because of attacks.

The chairman urged the people to continue to work for peace.